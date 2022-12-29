By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

Bill O’Brien spoke to the media for the first time since the first week of preseason ahead of the Sugar Bowl against Kansas State, and Alabama’s offensive coordinator admits he has no time for criticism.

“I don’t really pay attention to that,” he said on Wednesday when asked if he had a response to the naysayers. “Sorry. So, I don’t know what the criticism would be.”

Nick Saban is the only Alabama coach who speaks publicly, but since the Sugar Bowl requires coordinators to speak with reporters, O’Brien was ushered to the podium for the first time since preseason practices, per al.com.

O’Brien is in the second year of a two-year contract with the Crimson Tide, after coaching the Houston Texans from 2014 to 2020, also serving as general manager in his last season.

“Look, we all try to do better,” he continued on Wednesday. “We’re all trying to do the best we can to be as consistent as we can. I think over the last two seasons, we’ve been pretty productive. We’ve averaged 40 points a game or thereabouts. Are there areas that we should be better at? Certainly. There’s always areas we can be better at and we work hard to do that.

Crimson Tide offensive players came to the defense of O’Brien, including receiver JaCorey Brooks. “People on the outside looking in. I love Bill O’Brien. I’m pretty sure everyone else on the offense does too.”

Brooks was one of multiple players who stood up for O’Brien on Wednesday, along with running back Jahmyr Gibbs and right guard Emil Ekiyor. “I don’t think the criticism is fair to O’Brien,” Ekiyor said. “I think he’s a really good coach and I’ve learned a lot from him.”

Tight end Cameron Latu didn’t let a reporter finish his question before speaking his mind. “Man, I tell everybody this…I love O’Brien to death. That’s my guy. The relationship I have with him is tremendous. He’s done a lot for me. And I love him to death.”

Clearly, the online hate O’Brien receives is not reciprocated by his players.

The Sugar Bowl is set for New Year’s Eve between the 10-2 Alabama Crimson Tide and 10-3 Kansas State Wildcats in New Orleans.