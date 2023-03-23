Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Alabama Football head coach Nick Saban doesn’t care one bit about the concerns surrounding his former star quarterback and top NFL Draft prospect Bryce Young’s height and weight. Young, whose size has been mentioned as a red flag by scouts and pundits, is working out in front of NFL executives and coaches at the Crimson Tide’s pro day on Thursday. Saban, in attendance, was asked whether or not Young’s height matters.

The Alabama football coach delivered a mic drop of a response, per The SEC Network on Twitter.

“I think you should ask the people that had to play against him the last couple of years and see if they think it affected his performance.” – @AlabamaFTBL HC Nick Saban on whether Bryce Young’s height matters. pic.twitter.com/Ut3NIm0nmJ — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) March 23, 2023

“I think you should ask the people that had to play against him the last couple of years and see if they think it affected his performance.”

Saban from the top rope! In all seriousness, the Alabama football coach brings up a perfectly valid point.

Ask the defenses, to which Bryce Young threw 79 touchdown passes against- second-most in the FBS behind only CJ Stroud- if his height had any hindrance on his game, especially his ability to dissect a secondary.

The Alabama football coach went on to add that Young’s instinctiveness, preparation and quickness in the pocket are all traits that matter far more than his height.

Young, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2021, has been likened to Kansas City Chiefs two-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes by some for his ability to pick defenses apart both inside and outside the pocket.

The durability concerns have prevented pundits from viewing the Alabama football star as the consensus top pick, though.

But perhaps Saban’s comments- and Young’s efforts at his pro day- will be enough to convince teams.