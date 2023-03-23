Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Top NFL Draft quarterback prospect Bryce Young’s pro day just got a whole lot more interesting. Young, who had dinner with the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday night, met with the Las Vegas Raiders before his Alabama pro day on Thursday, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Young, the 2021 Heisman trophy winner and a consensus top-3 pick in most Mock NFL Drafts, opted not to throw at the NFL Scouting Combine, targeting his Alabama pro day for a workout instead.

The Panthers, who traded up for the Draft’s first pick in a blockbuster deal with the Chicago Bears, are widely believed to be considering both Young and Ohio State star CJ Stroud with the first pick.

The Raiders, meanwhile, are fresh off of signing former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year, $72.75 million contract during the legal tampering period of free agency.

Such a signing seemed to indicate that the Raiders, who hold the seventh pick in the NFL Draft, were no longer interested in Young and each of the other top signal-callers.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While the Raiders’ meeting with Young could merely be the franchise covering all bases, it’s also possible that it’s a sign of real interest from Las Vegas.

After all, some Raiders insiders had believed that the team would turn to the draft to find their next quarterback in the post-Derek Carr era.

Could they be doing that by meeting with Young?

Time will tell, as Las Vegas would need lady luck on their side to see Young fall to them in the draft, barring a blockbuster trade up.

At the very least, the Raiders have given NFL fans even more intrigue surrounding Bryce Young’s potential draft landing spot while making the Panthers sweat in the process.