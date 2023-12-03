Alabama football squeezes into the No. 4 slot of the College Football Playoff, edging out an undefeated Florida State.

Alabama football has pushed its ticket to the College Football Playoff. The Crimson Tide are fresh off an SEC Championship against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs, holding one of the best strength of schedules in the country.

The controversy for the No. 4 slot in the CFP was between Alabama and Florida State. While the Tide are clearly a better team than a wounded Florida State squad, this is the first time in college football history that an undefeated Power Five team has been left out of the Playoff.

This is also the first time that a team has jumped into the Top 6, with Alabama being on the outside looking in for the entire season. The Crimson Tide have improved as a football team each and every week, so even with the No. 4 spot they have a chance to take down No. 1 Michigan.

Head coach Nick Saban can never be ruled out of the discussion. With their backs against the wall, Alabama pulled off a tremendous finish to their season. They held a 12-1 record, suffering a home loss to Texas, who was ranked at No. 3 in the CFP.

While this is a highly debatable topic, it's clear that the best four teams in college football are now in the Playoff. The committee hasn't been consistent with this mantra, usually relying on record, but the loss of Jordan Travis for FSU was too much for them to swallow. This is the last time the four-team College Football Playoff will be played and it'll be an extremely competitive finale.