Florida State football head coach Mike Norvell wants his team to focus on taking care of business against Louisville.

Florida State football head coach Mike Norvell and his Seminoles are currently looking to punch their ticket into the College Football Playoff when the final rankings are announced this weekend. Florida State must first get through the ACC Championship game against Louisville football on Saturday, and Norvell is making sure that his team keeps its focus solely on the Cardinals as the game approaches.

Recently, Norvell broke down his mindset on the game and how it pertains to the Seminoles' chances of making the College Football Playoff selection committee's final cut.

“I believe we’ll show up tomorrow night, and that will be our statement,” said Norvell, per David Hale of ESPN. “A lot of people love to talk. I want to see a team that acts.'

As amazing as it sounds, Florida State football is not guaranteed a playoff spot even if they do beat Louisville and finish the season at 13-0. The playoff field is as deep as it's ever been this year, and Florida State is playing without the services of star quarterback Jordan Travis, who was recently lost for the season with a leg injury. While it may not seem fair for Seminoles fans that an injury would affect the team's final standing, the committee has stated that its obligation is to select the best four teams at the end of the year, and Florida State is certainly a weaker club without its best player in the lineup.

The Seminoles and Cardinals are slated to kick off at 8:00 PM ET.