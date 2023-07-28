Five-star wide receiver Perry Thompson has been committed to Alabama football for over a year now. However, according to the latest reports and predictions, that could change soon.

Auburn football is apparently emerging as a potential threat to steal Perry from the Crimson Tide, with On3 Sports projecting a 92.3 percent chance that the Foley (Alabama) High School standout flips to the Tigers. Auburn Live recruiting insider Jeffrey Lee added he expects Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze and wide receivers coach Marcus Davis to make it happen.

“Let's kick off this Big Cat Weekend with a big dog prediction… Can Auburn, Hugh Freeze and Marcus Davis flip five-star WR Perry Thompson? Man … it certainly seems like it. And I think they will,” Lee wrote while sharing a link to an article which mentioned his “confidence level” to be at “75 percent” about the Tigers' chances to get Thompson.

While nothing is set in stone and guaranteed, Alabama football fans certainly won't like the latest development. Caleb Jones of Rivals further fueled the speculations about Perry Thompson's potential Auburn flip, noting that the young wideout had a number visits to the program over the past few months.

“With several visits to Auburn, the Tigers slowly have pulled closer in the recruiting race with Alabama for this talented wideout from Foley. His official visit last month seemingly put Auburn right there with the Tide and it appears the Tigers have been inching closer to a flip,” Jones wrote.

It remains to be seen what Thompson will really do, but these new updates should spark some action from Nick Saban and his Alabama football.