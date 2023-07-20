Alabama football head coach Nick Saban's special teams unit got a major boost this week.
In-state recruit Anderson Green committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Wednesday. He becomes the 15th commit in Saban's class of 2024, per 247Sports.com's Brett Greenberg.
#AGTG STAYING HOME!!! 🐘🐘🐘 @AlabamaFTBL #RollTide pic.twitter.com/qVAvopQaP4
— Anderson Green (@AndersonGreen06) July 19, 2023
Anderson Green joined a loaded Alabama football 2024 class that includes five-star recruits Julian Sayin, Jaylen Mbakwe, and Perry Thompson.
Green was a punter who suited up for the Northridge Jaguars during his high school days in Tuscaloosa, AL. When he committed to Alabama football on Wednesday, he became reunited with his high school teammate, Crimson Tide offensive tackle Wilkin Formby.
Anderson Green out to prove his worth for Alabama football
This early, Green is already eager to show off his dynamite punting prowess when he suits up for Alabama football in 2024.
“I'm looking forward to playing my senior year in high school and then working on being the best athlete and student that I can be,” Green told Greenberg.
Green wowed Nick Saban and his staff at a local football camp in mid-June. Saban was so impressed, he told the youngster Alabama football would watch him closely from that point onward.
Had a great time at @AlabamaFTBL today! Thank you @CoachHutzler @Coachnmcgriff48 for having me out today! Can’t wait to be back!!! @NHSJagFootball @RyanLolley2 @HKA_Tanalski pic.twitter.com/1cjrAQiXlP
— Anderson Green (@AndersonGreen06) June 10, 2023
“I had a good camp there,” Green told TDAAlabamaMag.com's Justin Smith on June 11. “I was one of two punters coach Saban pulled into his office. He was telling me he would be heavily monitoring me throughout the next couple of months and the season.”
Fast forward six weeks later, Green will now strut his wares for a storied Alabama football team in 2024.
For legendary Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban, success in college football begins with smart recruitment (Saban goes the extra mile and even did the electric slide in one of his recent recruiting trips). Local hero Anderson Green is out to prove Saban right in that regard next year.