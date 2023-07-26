Five-star 2024 Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy defensive lineman David Stone had strong praise for Alabama football coach Nick Saban in a story published by On3.

“Coach Saban is what intrigues me about Alabama,” Stone said. “He's the ‘GOAT' of college football so it would be foolish not to hear what he has to say.”

Stone reported a scholarship offer from Alabama football in December. Oklahoma is considered to be the current favorite for Stone's services.

According to the On3 story, Stone is yet to visit Alabama. However, it seems likely the Crimson Tide could make an impression on him if he visits them for one of his five allowed official visits.

Stone, who is listed at 6-foot-4 and 270 pounds, is the No. 13 prospect nationally and No. 3 defensive lineman in the 2024 class, according to On3. He transferred to IMG Academy before the 2022 season and had 25 tackles, including 8.0 for a loss, in four games in which his stats were recorded by MaxPreps.

Alabama football is the best team in college football this century. Saban has led the program since 2007 and has led the team to five national championships and 10 SEC titles in that span. Outside of the 2007 season, Alabama has never lost more than three games in a single season under Saban. It has failed to lose more than two games in a season since 2011.

Saban has a track record of immense success at Alabama for winning. He has also developed incredible defensive tackles, including Quinnen Williams, Marcell Dareus and Raekwon Davis, among others.