College football fans will be hoping the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs play each other at some point in 2023 after comments made by Tide star offensive lineman JC Latham at SEC Media Days. Latham, who is not a fan of the disrespect Alabama football is receiving from pundits, was asked if Georgia, fresh off of back-to-back national championships, was the new standard in college football. While Latham said he respects the ‘Dawgs, he also fired a shot at the Tide's SEC rival, per Stephen M. Smith.

Alabama OT JC Latham takes on the question if Georgia is the “new standard” of college football. “I respect the fact they won back-to-back national championships. I know that is not easy, but at the same time, their standard is not above our standard.”@TDAlabamaMag pic.twitter.com/qRx8GFRzan — Stephen M. Smith (@CoachingMSmith) July 19, 2023

Latham feels that Georgia's standard is “not above” Alabama football's. One can't blame the Crimson Tide's former 5-star recruit for feeling that way.

After all, it's the Crimson Tide, winners of five of the last 12 national titles, who have enjoyed a historic dominance of the sport unlike any other team in recent memory.

The way Latham sees it, Alabama football had set a standard in the sport long before the Bulldogs came along and won two titles.

But make no mistake. Georgia football, which is not just winning on the field, has definitely become a legitimate challenger for the crown.

In addition to their back-to-back titles, the ‘Dawgs have reeled in the no. 1 recruiting class in 2024 and are on pace to bring in the top class in 2025 as well, with Alabama football a close second in each year.

Even incoming recruits are beginning to buy into the possibility that Georgia, not ‘Bama, might be the premier place to play college football.

But Latham says not so fast.