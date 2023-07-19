The Alabama football program has some uncertainty at the quarterback position heading into the 2023 season, with Ty Simpson, Jalen Milroe and Tyler Buchner being the three battling it out for the starting job, and Nick Saban was blunt when asked about determining the starting quarterback for this season.

“It's going to happen when it happens, and that's the way it's going to be,” Nick Saban said, via Tony Tsoukalas of Tide Illustrated.

Both Ty Simpson and Jalen Milroe have been with the Alabama football program in prior years, so they have that in their favor. Tyler Buchner transferred to Nick Saban's program this offseason from the Notre Dame football program.

As with every year, the Crimson Tide are expected to be one of the contenders to win the national championship.

Lately, Saban's teams have won with highly touted quarterbacks who got selected in the early rounds of the NFL Draft like Bryce Young, Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts and Mac Jones. Before that, Alabama was not really known for having elite quarterback play. It was the rest of the roster that was so elite that they were able to win.

One of Simpson, Milroe or Buchner could have a big year and put themselves in contention to get selected in the NFL Draft, but there is no standalone talent right now.

It will be intriguing to see who earns the starter role as the season gets closer. George has overtaken Alabama as the top program in the SEC in recent years, and Saban hopes one of these quarterbacks help the Crimson Tide get back on top.