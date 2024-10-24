The on-field product that the Alabama football team is displaying looks a little different under Kalen DeBoer than it did with Nick Saban running the show, but recruiting hasn't missed a beat. DeBoer is doing a great job with the 2025 class, and the Crimson Tide are starting to focus more on the 2026 class as well. One target that they have is four-star tight end Caleb Tafua, and Alabama recently officially gave him an offer.

“Thank God for another blessing,” Caleb Tafua said in a post. “After a great conversation I am humbled and honored to announce that I have received an offer from the University of Alabama.”

Tafua is a four-star prospect according to 247 Sports. He is the #185 player in the 2026 class, the #10 tight end and the #24 player in the state of California. Here is what 247 Sports' Greg Biggins said about Tafua in his scouting report:

“Late bloomer who has really made a nice jump as a prospect over the last year,” Biggins wrote. “Smooth pass catcher with strong hands. Probably more quick than fast but can make plays down the field and does a nice job tracking the football. Has the multi-sport background we like and is a former hooper/volleyball player and has a nice all around skill set to him. A willing blocker who has a nice edge to him and knows how to use his body to create separation. Lean frame but plenty of room to add good weight and should have no problem carrying 230-240 pounds or so at the college level. Runs well, good after the catch and is just scratching the surface of where we think his game will be in a few years as he gains size and strength.”

As one of the top TEs in the 2026 class, Tafua has a very impressive list of offers. Alabama has some stiff competition. The star TE currently holds offers from top schools like Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Utah and Washington. There are many other power four schools that have offered him as well.

Alabama is recruiting at a high level

Credit where credit is due, Kalen DeBoer has done a good job on the recruiting trail since becoming the head coach of the Alabama football team. Right now, the 2025 cycle is still the one to focus on, and the Crimson Tide have an exceptional class. Alabama's 2025 class ranks #2 in the country behind only Ohio State, and it is the best class in the SEC. The Crimson Tide have commitments from four five-stars, 14 four-stars and four three-stars.

The 2026 cycle is still incredibly early so there isn't much of a point in paying attention to those rankings right now. Alabama has one commit, a four-star, and the class is ranked #37 in the country. The Crimson Tide are hoping to eventually land a commitment from Caleb Tafua.

We'll see if Alabama can eventually get Tafua to come play in Tuscaloosa, but he has a lot of other good college options as well.