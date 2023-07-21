Media days are happening across the country as the college football season is right around the corner, and SEC football was one conference in the spotlight this week. One of the most intriguing part of media days is when the media preseason poll is released. While there was one big surprise in the SEC poll, there was no shocker in regards to which team got the most first place votes.

Georgia football led the way in the poll and Alabama was next in line, but there was quite the gap between the two. Georgia finished with 131 first-place votes and Alabama finished with 62, per Mike Rodak. The only big surprise in the poll was that Vanderbilt received five votes to win the SEC. That's good for the fourth-most votes out of any team in the conference. Do those five people know something?

After winning back-to-back national titles and dominating the college football world the past two years, it's no surprise that Georgia is the overwhelming favorite. The Bulldogs are also big favorites to win the national championship according to preseason betting odds. However, Nick Saban and Alabama are going to be hungry to get their SEC, and national championship, crown back after no longer being considered the most dominant team in the game.

Unfortunately for the fans, Alabama and Georgia don't have a scheduled game this season, but most people are expecting the SEC Championship Game to feature both teams. However, that's what everyone thought last year too, and LSU spoiled the party. No matter what happens, it should be another fun year of SEC football.