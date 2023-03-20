Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

As Alabama prospects get ready for the 2023 NFL Draft, the school’s Pro Day will give scouts an opportunity to see all of the Crimson Tide talent in this year’s class. However, Alabama will have more than just draft hopefuls participating at this year’s Pro Day.

DJ Fluker will workout at Alabama’s Pro Day, via Jordan Schultz of theScore. Fluker will have an opportunity to prove he is still in shape and prove he deserves another shot at the NFL.

Fluker was a dominant force during his time with the Crimson Tide. Fluker started 36 games under Nick Saban at Alabama, ultimately helping the Crimson Tide win three BCS National Championships. The offensive lineman was First Team All-SEC and a First Team All-American in 2012.

After his strong performance at Alabama, Fluker was drafted 11th overall by the then San Diego Chargers in the 2013 NFL Draft. His pro career got off to a hot start, as he was named to the All-Rookie team after starting 15 games his first season with the Chargers.

From there, Fluker’s NFL career worked itself into an eventual flat line. He remained with the Chargers until they moved to Los Angeles in 2017. He spent some time with the New York Giants before joining the Baltimore Ravens.

The offensive lineman then bounced around on numerous practice squads, but never made the final roster heading into the regular season. He hasn’t played in the NFL since 2020.

However, DJ Fluker appears ready to attempt a comeback. He has been working to stay in shape and has slimmed down to a muscular 330 lbs, per Schultz. As NFL scouts get a look at incoming Crimson Tide talent at Alabama’s Pro Day, they’ll also get an up close look at a refined Fluker.