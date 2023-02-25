The Alabama football team hopes that it’s finally found someone to coach its inside linebackers for the 2023 season. Alabama head coach Nick Saban has found an assistant to fill the position for time second time in the past few weeks.

Robert Bala is expected to become join the Alabama football program as its next linebacker coach, according to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman. Nick Saban officially announced Austin Armstrong as the Crimson Tide inside linebackers coach on Feb. 13, only for it to be reported nine days later that Armstrong was leaving to become the Florida defensive coordinator.

Bala was a defensive analyst with Liberty last season under head coach Hugh Freeze and was promoted to linebackers coach. Bala was on track to become Liberty’s next defensive coordinator under new head coach Jamey Chadwell, according to ESPN.

Bala was the Southern Utah defensive coordinator for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Much of Alabama’s coaching staff will look different for next season. New offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has replaced Bill O’Brien, who left the Crimson Tide to take the same position with the New England Patriots. Alabama defensive coordinator Kevin Steele is back in Tuscaloosa for his third stint under Saban. Pete Golding, who was the team’s defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach for the 2022 season, left Alabama to be the Ole Miss defensive coordinator.

Armstrong was the Southern Mississippi defensive coordinator before briefly joining the Alabama football program. He was officially with the Crimson Tide for less than 10 days before bolting for a promotion with Florida.

Alabama missed the College Football Playoffs last season for just the second time since the CFP was introduced in the 2014-2015 season.