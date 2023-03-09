Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion history has concerned many fans, and his coach at Alabama football Nick Saban talked about his former quarterback, via Joe Schad of Palm Beach Post.

“I hate it that he’s having these issues and problems,” Nick Saban said on Stephen A. Smith’s podcast. “I would trust the medical staff to make the right choices and decisions for his safety, his future. I’d love to see him continue to be able to play and have success, but I don’t want him to put himself at risk either.”

Saban said it is concerning that Tagovailoa has had multiple concussions, but the medical staff should be trusted.

“I think any time that guys start having multiple concussions, it’s a cause for concern,” Saban said. “But again, I think that’s got to be sort of ‘How concerning is it?’ is a medical question that needs to be answered by some people who are experts in that field.”

Saban also talked about injuries that Tua Tagovailoa suffered with the Alabama football program.

“He struggled here a little bit with some injuries – a couple of ankle injuries, obviously the hip injury that he worked hard to overcome,” Saban said. “I love Tua. He’s a great person. I love to tell the story, if you ask Tua, ‘How you doing today?’ the only player I’ve ever coached that would say, ‘Great, coach. Thanks for asking.'”

The Dolphins will have to decide on whether or not to pick up Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option. Given his play, it should be an easy decision to pick it up. Tagovailoa is studying jiujitsu this offseason in hopes of learning how to protect himself better and avoid hits, according to Schad.