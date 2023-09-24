Rest easy Chicken Little. The sky is not falling in Tuscaloosa today. After a loss to Texas and an underwhelming victory over South Florida, Alabama football tumbled outside the top 10 for the first time in eight years. It was all too easy to assume the Crimson Tide might stumble further in Saturday's SEC clash with No. 15 Ole Miss.

But Bama came alive in the second half to earn a 24-10 win. Jalen Milroe was much better in the pocket, Jase McClellan rushed over 100 yards and the defense disrupted Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart. Though, there were still some negative takeaways. Perhaps none more concerning than an injury to linebacker Deontae Lawson.

“He's got a sprained ankle. He's gonna be day-to-day,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said postgame, according to Charlie Potter of On3.com and BamaOnLine. “It's a pretty good one, so nobody knows how long it will take him to respond. That's all I can tell you.”

Lawson, a former five-star recruit out of Mobile, exited the game in the second quarter. He has 26 tackles, two sacks and three-and-a-half tackles for loss this season. The Tide might be able to navigate the next couple games, but they will likely need the sophomore at full strength to truly compete for another conference title.

Saban has seen it all and should have a backup plan in case Deontae Lawson is forced to miss time. He has a week to get his ankle right before Alabama football travels to Mississippi State. In the meantime, fans will breathe a sigh of relief after a hard-fought W in Bryant-Denny Stadium.