The quarterback position has been a rollercoaster for Alabama football so far this season, and it has been something that Crimson Tide fans haven't experienced in a long time. After Bryce Young left for the NFL following the end of last season, a QB battle emerged and lasted the whole offseason. Jalen Milroe ended up winning the job over Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner, but after a poor performance in a loss against Texas, Buchner was given a chance. Buchner got the start last week against USF, but Nick Saban then named Milroe the starter going forward after that game. A lot has happened at that position so far. Former Alabama star Scott Hunter is someone who knows a thing or two about being an Alabama football QB, and he has some advice for offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

“Well, let's go back to Tommy Rees,” Scott Hunter said according to an article from Bama Central. “If Tommy were to ask me ‘what can I do to get Milroe really performing a very successful rate?' Rate meaning play after play after play. I would say to Tommy, have a lot of three-step, two-and-a-half to two-second throws, in space with posts and other kind of routes to the tight end and so forth.”

Hunter believes that right now, the biggest thing for Jalen Milroe is building confidence. He needs to start small, and build his way up from there, and then he can be the QB that Alabama fans want him to be.

“Things that he can quickly read and quickly get the ball out of his hand,” Hunter continued. “If he does a good job with that his confidence level will grow and grow. He's not going to be able to sit back there for three and four seconds and take on the rush and deliver strikes very successfully and if you can't then your confidence goes down hill.”

Sometimes, things will be working and everything will be smooth, but other times, Milroe is going to struggle, especially when Alabama is up against better defenses. Hunter's advice for that is to always have a two plan system.

“It's kind of like playing the Pittsburgh Steelers back in my day,” Hunter said. “You had Plan A and you had Plan B. Plan A was ‘everything's working fine, we can go back five steps and hold the ball three seconds'. Plan B was ‘hey we better get rid of that ball in two, two-and-a-half seconds because these guys are coming'. That's the way I would try to prepare Jalen. Give him a lot of quick reads, quick throws that he immediately hits and he picks up his confidence and says ‘Hey I can do this'.”

Building confidence is the key right now for Milroe and this Alabama team, and if they can get a win this week against #15 Ole Miss, they should have get some of it back. That's going to be an exciting game.