Jalen Hurts will play in the biggest game of his life on Sunday, Feb. 12. He is likely not preoccupied with school spirit, amid a growing debate between fans of his two former alma maters, Oklahoma and Alabama, about which program claims the Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback.

Still, Hurts’ path from college to the NFL seems especially relevant as the MVP and Offensive Player of the Year finalist gets set for an improbable Super Bowl start in just the third year of his career. Alabama football head coach Nick Saban offered his insight on Hurts’ tenure in Tuscaloosa and his loyalty to the Crimson Tide.

“He wanted to graduate from Alabama, so he was not going to transfer until he graduated,” Saban said on an interview with The 33rd Team podcast, according to Touchdown Alabama’s Stephen M. Smith. “I said, ‘you need to work on becoming a better passer. You can’t just make plays with your feet. I want you to focus this season on reading coverages, being more instinctive with getting the ball out of your hands quickly, anticipating throws in windows, and understanding the passing game better.'”

It is safe to say Hurts took Saban’s advice and dramatically altered the perception scouts, pundits and fans all had of him. He started for Alabama from 2016-17 before famously being benched by Tua Tagovailoa in the 2018 National Championship Game. Already an all-time classic, the game now serves as the foundation of one of the great underdog tales in recent sports history.

Hurts did earn his degree in communication and information sciences from Alabama, and in doing so played back-up for most of the 2018 season. He transformed into an offensive juggernaut in Oklahoma, scoring 52 total touchdowns. Saban’s influence and wisdom cannot be downplayed, but Hurts’ passing game took a monumental leap under Lincoln Riley.

Both programs were integral in the Jalen Hurts journey. There is no need for rivalry. “Boomer Sooner” and “Roll Tide” can both be exclaimed without fear of war breaking out, at least for the Super Bowl.