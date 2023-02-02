The Philadelphia Eagles are gearing up for their Super Bowl 57 showdown against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Ahead of the matchup, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts received some glowing praise from Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban. Hurts, of course, spent three seasons in Tuscaloosa before transferring to Oklahoma for his final college season. It wasn’t a standard path to the pros for Hurts, but now that he’s achieving his goals in the NFL, Saban expressed his pride over his former quarterback, via The 33rd Team.

“I can’t tell you how proud I am of seeing this guy in the Super Bowl, only because I know firsthand what he went through to get there,” Saban said of Hurts and the Eagles, via The 33rd Team.

Across three seasons at Alabama, Hurts completed 62.9 percent of his pass attempts for 5,626 yards, 48 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He rushed for 1,991 yards and 23 touchdowns. At Oklahoma, in just one season, Hurts threw for 3,851 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions while rushing for 1,298 yards and 21 TDs.

Now in his third season in the pros, Hurts is a full-fledged MVP candidate and the leader of one of the best teams in the business. His development has been plain to see, making improvements year after year since being drafted by the Eagles in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

With his first Super Bowl appearance on the horizon, Jalen Hurts’ former college coach Nick Saban had nothing but kind words for the 24-year-old, expressing how proud he is of the football player the Eagles QB has developed into.