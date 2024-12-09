The Carolina Panthers faced the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14 of the NFL season, and it was a good one. As a result, it was a matchup of two former Alabama football quarterbacks in Bryce Young and Jalen Hurts. In the end, Philadelphia prevailed a late push by the Panthers, winning 22-16.

Following the game, Young and Hurts both met up at midfield and shared an emotional moment. It's come after Young's chaotic sophomore season, in which he was benched early on, but returned to the lineup and has been playing some of his best football of recent.

Despite the loss, Young played a pretty good game. He finished the game 19 of 34 for 191 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. That doesn't factor in multiple key drops by Carolina wide receivers, including one by Xavier Legette that essentially cost them the game.

Hurts, on the other hand, also played a good game. He finished 14 of 21 for 180 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran eight times for 59 yards and one more touchdown.

Will Jalen Milroe be the next highly drafted Alabama QB?

Alabama football hasn't always been known as a NFL quarterback producer, but they have been recently. First it was Jalen Hurts (Kind 0f), then it was Tua Tagovailoa, Mac Jones, and Bryce Young. The question is, who will continue that lineage? Well, it looks like it might be Jalen Milroe.

With Alabama being left out of the College Football Playoff, there's a good chance Milroe might opt out in order to prepare for the NFL Draft. If that does, it officially begins what could be a wild draft process. As likely the most athletic quarterback in the draft and one of the most athletic in recent memory, he could light up the NFL Combine.

Additionally, Milroe's rushing upside will factor in where he goes on draft weekend. On just the ground, he scored over 20 touchdowns. In total, he was responsible for 35 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

It's not completely known where he'll go, since he does still have some growing to do, but Milroe could no doubt go in the first round.