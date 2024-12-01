The final week of the college football regular season is rivalry week and Alabama football hosted Auburn. For the Crimson Tide, it was a must-win game giving the Tigers a chance to play spoiler. However, Alabama has handled business through three quarters thanks to big-time play from Jalen Milroe, who tied records in doing so.

After scoring his third rushing touchdown of the game, Milroe became the first SEC quarterback to score 20+ rushing touchdowns since Johnny Manziel did it in 2012. The Tide went into the fourth quarter leading 28-14. Justice Haynes was responsible for the other touchdown.

In addition to being the first SEC quarterback to do it since Manziel, Milroe is also one of just four SEC QBs who have ever done that. The others were Tim Tebow, Cam Newton, Manziel, and now Milroe.

Jalen Milroe's up-and-down 2024 season

There aren't many players who have been more pivotal to their team's success than Milroe in 2024. When he plays his best football, Alabama football wins. When he doesn't, they lose. As a result, Alabama is going to be 9-3.

Entering the Auburn game, Milroe had passed for 2,396 yards, 15 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He also added, however, 615 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground.

Despite the overall good stats, most of those interceptions and struggles came in their three losses. Against Vanderbilt, Milroe had just 10 rushing yards and one interception. Against Tennessee, he had just 11 rushing yards and two interceptions. Finally, against Oklahoma, he had just seven rushing yards and three interceptions, including one that was returned for a touchdown.

On the contrary, they even took down Georgia when he played his best. Against the Bulldogs, Milroe had 374 passing yards, 117 rushing yards, and four total touchdowns. Additionally, against LSU, he had 109 passing yards, 185 rushing yards, and four rushing touchdowns.

Alabama will likely miss the playoffs due to the inconsistency of Milroe, but if he played his best ball, they very well could have won a national championship too.