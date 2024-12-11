The Alabama football program has been a powerhouse with the pigskin and having elite players blossom into NFL stars. The same could be said for quarterback Jalen Milroe, except he has the Crimson Tide legacy in a different positive light. Milroe was named the William V. Campbell Trophy winner, signifying a top student-athlete based on academic success, football performance & leadership, according to Brett McMurphy on X.



Milroe's performance in the classroom is one that many programs can aspire to have for their top students. Infamously, Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders grilled some of his players for their academic performance. Sanders read emails from professors that explained how some were simply not paying attention and refusing to do work.



That isn't the case for Milroe, as this award signals one of the top academic athletes in the country. He joins former Alabama football center Barrett Jones, who won the award in 2012. Milroe completed his undergraduate degree in December of 2023, finishing with a 3.52 GPA. He will earn his master’s degree this December, according to Alabama Athletics. The mix of academics and athletics could put a major target on him in all the best ways.

Jalen Milroe's post-Alabama football career could be interesting

A 3.52 GPA in college is impressive, especially when you're the starting quarterback of a premier college football program. His blend of smarts and athletic prowess should gear him for success. He finished the 2024 regular season with 2,252 passing yards and 15 touchdowns. He also contributed to the ground game, rushing for 719 yards and 20 touchdowns for the Crimson Tide.



While NFL teams have kept an eye on Milroe, they could be in for a big surprise with the quarterback. His smarts can translate well beyond the gridiron. He can be a great NFL quarterback, but that's not his limitation. After all, he earned his Bachelor's Degree in three years and will earn his Master's in four.



The previous business management major has now shifted his gears to sports management, which is fitting. Considering the landscape of name, image, and likeness, he's likely developing expertise in that area. It's unknown what Milroe will do once he obtains his sports management graduate degree.



However, many will focus on Alabama football's bowl game against Michigan. After missing out on the College Football Playoff, they're in the ReliaQuest Bowl. While the Alabama football and Michigan football matchup is a polar opposite, Milroe could make one last mark on the program before he graduates and takes the potential next step to the NFL.