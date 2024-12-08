Heading into Saturday's slate of conference championship games, Alabama football fans were thinking that they were going to see the Crimson Tide make the College Football Playoff. Alabama needed SMU to beat Clemson in order to get in, but when the Mustangs lost, it created a big debate of who should get the final spot: Alabama or SMU. The nod went to the Mustangs, and now the Crimson Tide will be taking on the Michigan football team in the ReliaQuest Bowl. The two teams met in the College Football Playoff last year.

Michigan and Alabama will do battle in the postseason again this season, but the stakes are a lot different than they were last year. The Wolverines beat the Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl en route to winning the national title last year, and now the teams will go head to head in the meaningless ReliaQuest Bowl.

Alabama football fans went from thinking they were in to seeing a bowl matchup against a 7-5 team real fast. The reactions from both fan bases have been quite different.

One thing that's for sure: Not many people expected this matchup.

“7-5 Michigan against the first team out of the CFP,” One fan said. “Would say it doesn’t make sense, but $$$ talks!”

This Georgia fan was letting Alabama hear it after they failed to make the College Football Playoff.

“Thought it was gonna be playoffs but now you get the radioshack bowl I’m sorry the RELIAQUEST BOWL,” The fan said.

Needless to say, Alabama football fans aren't too happy about this game.

“Useless game,” Another fan wrote.

Michigan fans didn't even know if they would be going to a bowl game a few weeks ago, so they are using this opportunity to bring up last year's Rose Bowl. A lot of fans are posting videos of the final play where Michigan stuffed Alabama to win the game in overtime.

“Michigan vs Alabama in the Reliaquest Bowl!” One fan said. “Here’s what happened last time Michigan played Bama.”

Not a lot of people expected this matchup, but Alabama and Michigan could provide a lot of excitement if there aren't too many opt outs.