Former head coach Urban Meyer compares Alabama football's Jalen Milroe to the likes of Reggie Bush after recent success.

Former college football head coach Urban Meyer spoke on “Urban's take with Tim May” about Alabama football's starting quarterback Jalen Milroe and how exciting of a player he is. He even made some lofty comparisons as Milroe is like college football greats Reggie Bush and Percy Harvin according to on3 Sports.

“Right now the Reggie Bush, Percy Harvin of college football is playing quarterback at Alabama, and they’re running him,” Meyer said. “He had 130 yards rushing, 20-something carries, 25 carries, and there’s a couple clips on that video tape that he is, other than Marvin Harrison, he’s the best athlete in college football and he’s touching the ball every snap at Alabama.”

The former Ohio State football and Jacksonville Jaguars head coach said that to have a guy like Milroe that can impact every play he's in is a rare trait.

“This guy is, I heard about it, you could see it early on, but he is the best athlete on the field when he plays,” Meyer said. “To have that guy touch the ball every snap… at times the play was dead and he gets 30 yards. That was the Braxton Miller effect that we had back in 2012.”

So far on the season, Milroe has thrown for 1,836 yards, 13 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Through the ground, he has 297 yards and nine scores on 97 attempts.

Meyer said to not doubt Alabama

There's no doubt that the Alabama football team had some struggles to start the season, but doubting a squad coached by Nick Saban is an invitation to get burned. Meyer reiterated those words Wednesday that despite their short-comings early, Alabama has bounced back.

“The minute you bet against that staff and that roster you’re wrong,” Meyer said. “They were a mess early in the year. They benched their quarterback, they rotated two guys. Against South Florida I’ve never seen an Alabama team look like that. Then you watch them now, it’s just… don’t bet against them.”

In the SEC West, Alabama stands at the top with a 8-1 record, but undefeated at 6-0 in the conference. The only team in the whole conference that's better record-wise is the AP Poll No.1 ranked team in the country in the Georgia Bulldogs. The No. 8 Crimson Tide's next game will be against Kentucky this Saturday.