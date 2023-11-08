Alabama football's quarterback Jalen Milroe has improved drastically over the course of the season, now this writer wants his Tim Tebow moment

Alabama football's season is nearing its endpoint, as the college football regular season is close to wrapping. That means that the Heisman race is heating up.

Michael Penix Jr, Jayden Daniels, Marvin Harrison Jr, and Bo Nix are all considered contenders for the award. But Alabama football's Jalen Milroe has an outside shot if he can channel his inner Tim Tebow, according to Joseph Goodman of AL.com.

Says Goodman, “Milroe is coming into his own on the field, but also in the locker room as a leader. This team believes in its quarterback, and that’s a considerable step that every championship contender must make during a season.”

He then went on to compare Milroe to Tebow's Heisman 2007 season:

“I was there in the press box of South Carolina’s Williams-Brice Stadium when Tebow rushed for five touchdowns against Steve Spurrier’s Gamecocks in Week 11. That’s the game that won Tebow the award.

There was something else about Tebow that separated him, though, and Milroe has that, too. Milroe is an uncommon leader, and the proof of that intangible quality is the dramatic improvement of this Alabama and its ability to be coached.”

While Alabama football fans are incensed over the latest CFP rankings, the team has a reasonable shot at finishing the season undefeated. That would lead to an SEC Championship matchup with Georgia, where an Alabama win should push them into the playoffs.

Alabama football has one loss this season, falling to Texas in early October; a game where Milroe struggled. Since then, the team has shown consistent improvement. Credit to Milroe for helping lead Alabama throughout the season. But he still needs his “Tebow” moment if he is to be considered a Heisman candidate.