Alabama football quarterback Jalen Milroe is having a fantastic 2024 season, which has helped him earn a spiffy NIL deal.

Milroe has signed with Panini America and will have his own trading card, per On3 Sports. It's a dream come true for the versatile signal-caller, who has always envisioned himself being in this position:

“Growing up as a kid you always dream of having your own trading card, I’m excited to partner with Panini to have my own trading cards and be a part of a company that has so many popular trading card brands with college football fans,” Milroe said.

The company is also ecstatic to have Milroe on board:

“Jalen is one of the premier players in college football and is another outstanding addition to our family of athletes,” Panini’s senior vice president of marketing Jason Howarth said, via On3. “He will be a great partner for us as we continue to grow our Panini College platform and product offerings.”

Milroe is one of many college football stars to join the Panini America team. Texas QBs Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning are already with the company, while Longhorns basketball player Tre Johnson also has an NIL deal with Panini. Joe Milton, Rome Odunze, and Zachariah Branch are also Panini members.

Jalen Milroe is balling out this year for the 5-1 Crimson Tide. He's a menace both through the air and on the ground, throwing for 1,483 yards and 12 passing touchdowns. He's also rushed for 11 TDs and is averaging 4.1 yards per carry. The QB has completed over 70% of his throws, too. While the loss to Vanderbilt was far from ideal, Milroe has himself in the Heisman conversation.

This isn't his first NIL deal, either. Milroe also has deals with Beats By Dre, Celsius, Hey Dude, and Rhoback, among others. On3 currently has his NIL valuation at $2.5 million.