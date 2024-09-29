ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Each and every college football season, something you hear analysts talking about as they discuss the race for the sport's most prestigious award is which candidates have had their “Heisman moment.” There's not necessarily a textbook definition of what qualifies as a Heisman moment, but typically, you know it when you see it. More often than not, it's either a dominant performance in a marquee matchup or a heroic game-winning play. In Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe's case, it was both.

The aftershock of Jalen Milroe's 75-yard game-winning touchdown pass to 17-year-old freshman wideout Ryan Williams is still being felt over 12 hours later. Even FanDuel Sportsbook endured a seismic shift, as Milroe, who threw for 374 yards, added 117 yards on the ground, and accounted for three Tide touchdowns, has now moved past Miami's Cam Ward as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.

With all due respect to Nico Iamaleava and Jaxson Dart (+1800), Quinn Ewers (+2000), and Carson Beck, Cade Klubnik and Miller Moss (+2500), it feels like there are five legitimate horses in the 2024 Heisman Race right now.

Jalen Milroe – +210

Cameron Ward – +500

Travis Hunter – +750

Ashton Jeanty – +1100

Dillon Gabriel – +1600

Jalen Milroe is rightfully the Heisman favorite, though Cam Ward's heroics against Virginia Tech on Friday night shouldn't be overlooked. Elsewhere, Travis Hunter turned in another marvelous two-way performance in Colorado's blowout win at UCF, notching a second game this season with both a receiving touchdown AND an interception.

For those on the east coast who didn't stay up to see the conclusion of the final games of Saturday's slate, you missed out on another dominant performance from Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, who is up to 845 yards and 13 touchdowns in four games this season. He's on pace to become just the 30th running back in college football history to rush for at least 2,000 yards in a season. Meanwhile, Dillon Gabriel remained steady at the Rose Bowl in an Oregon win over UCLA.

But for as impressive as candidates 2-5 were this weekend, the field is still looking up at Jalen Milroe after what happened in Tuscaloosa on Saturday night.