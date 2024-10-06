The Alabama football program entered Saturday evening's matchup against Vanderbilt fresh off a thrilling win over the previously-ranked No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. However, despite the talented offensive leadership of Ryan Williams and Jalen Milroe, Alabama succumbed to a 40-35 loss to Clark Lea and the Commodores. Milroe reflected on the upset after the game.

Saturday's loss hurts the Crimson Tide, but Jalen Milroe knows they must come back strong from it.

“Losing feels bad,” Milroe said, via Al.com. “It’s all about how you can reflect and how can you refine and get better. That’s going to be critical for us to have the 24-hour rule. Regroup, refocus. Challenge each other to get better.”

Milroe finished the matchup with 310 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Ryan Williams was his top target. The freshman wide receiver ended the contest with 82 yards on three receptions. Milroe and Williams could not get things going the same way they did against Georgia, as the Vanderbilt football program's defense held strong in the final stages of the game.

As Milroe mentioned, Alabama must reflect and keep itself strong mentally. Offensive lineman Tyler Booker reiterated Milroe's message:

“The message in the locker room is just to stick together and keep playing football,” Booker said, via AL.com. “There’s a whole lot of football left for this football team. Trying to make sure we stay together and keep playing together.”

Despite the tough defeat, the Alabama football program remains one of the most competitive in the country. They will surely bounce back, as they have goals to make a deep College Football Playoff run.

The Crimson Tide are gearing up for another important SEC matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Oct. 12. As shown in Saturday's Vanderbilt game, the Crimson Tide must lock in and execute on both sides of the ball to come away with a victory.