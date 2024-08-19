The Alabama football season gets going in less than two weeks as the Crimson Tide will start their season on August 31st at home against Western Kentucky. This will be the debut game for new Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer as the legendary Nick Saban is now retired. DeBoer led Washington to the national title game last year, and he is hoping to lead the Crimson Tide to similar success this season.

Kalen DeBoer certainly has a lot of pressure on him as he gets ready for his first season as the Alabama football head coach. He is following in the foot steps of greatness, but Crimson Tide fans are excited about him being the new man in charge.

DeBoer recently appeared on the Green Light Podcast with Chris Long, and he talked about three players that he sees as leaders on this Alabama team. Here are the three players that he mentioned and the things that he said about them.

When you think of the 2024 Alabama football team, you think of Jalen Milroe. He had a shaky start to the 2023 season, but he emerged as one of the top QBs in college football at the end of last year. He is expected to contend for the Heisman this year, and Kalen DeBoer mentioned him as a leader for the Crimson Tide.

“Jalen Milroe, you know the experience being the quarterback, just the things he took the team through, the ups and downs, then also being steady when all of this transition happened and just one of the first people I met when I walked into the team room when I got a chance to meet the team,” DeBoer said.

Milroe is certainly one of the most important players on this team, and the Crimson Tide will need him to have a big season.

Tyler Booker

Offensive lineman Tyler Booker is another player that has a big leadership role. He should be one of the best OL in the SEC this year, and he has an important job as he has to protect Milroe.

“Tyler Booker, offensive lineman who just believes in this place, wants to be great, wants to be special, he’s a special player himself,” DeBoer continued. “There’s an attitude we’re creating and it’s guys like him that have that balance of toughness but also team first, and grit vs. what it really takes because he’s been through it.”

Booked is a crucial part of this offense and it sounds like he is all about the team.

Malachi Moore

Defensive back Malachi Moore should be one of the best defensive players for the Alabama football team this year. The secondary will be a crucial position group this year, and Moore is one of the key players in that unit.

“Malachi Moore went with me to media days, and from a defensive side he’s Mr. Consistent, both with his personality, his work ethic, but also his play on the field,” DeBoer said.

There it is. Jalen Milroe, Tyler Booker and Malachi Moore are the three leaders that Kalen DeBoer mentioned. We already knew that each one of these guys had a major role on this team, and it sounds like they are playing those roles well.