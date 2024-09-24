The biggest game of the week, and maybe the season, will be taking place in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Saturday. The fourth ranked Alabama football team will be hosting #2 Georgia. ESPN's College GameDay will be there, and all eyes of the college football world will be on this night game between two SEC giants. It should be a great game, but it will be weird to see these two teams go to battle without Nick Saban on the sidelines.

Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart used to be an assistant under Nick Saban, but he ended up besting the college football legend once he joined the Bulldogs. The two head coaches have had some great battles in recent years, but now smart will be going up against Kalen DeBoer.

The final matchup between Saban and Smart was in last year's SEC title game, and Alabama bested Georgia in that one, knocking them out of the College Football Playoff. The Crimson Tide went on to lose to Michigan in the CFP semifinal, and Saban retired when the season concluded.

Now, Smart and Georgia are ready to take on an Alabama team that is led by a new coach. Smart described the feeling that he has going up against the Crimson Tide without Saban on the other sideline.

“I don’t expect it to be strange,” Smart said, according to an article from On3. “That’s just the normal progression. I think it’s strange going back there sometimes because I lived there or our kids were born there. We lived there for nine years and had such great experiences there.”

This Alabama team has a lot of Nick Saban players

Nick Saban is no longer the head coach of the Alabama football team, but a lot of these players came to the team when Saban was the coach.

“He recruited a lot of them, and they’re good players,” Kirby Smart said. “Anytime you go against a really good team that’s a powerhouse in college football, it’s a challenge. And I really look at it like this is a hell of an opportunity.”

This game is a big one, and Georgia will have to bring their A-game if they want to get a win in this tough road environment. The Bulldogs are undefeated so far, but there is a lot of room for improvement.

“It hasn’t been perfect, but we have shown resiliency and that’s a trait that I would probably trade outside of perfect,” Smart said. “I would trade a lot of traits for resiliency.”

Alabama and Georgia will kickoff at 7:30 ET from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The game will be airing on ABC, and Georgia is currently favored by two points.