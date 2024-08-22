The world of the transfer portal has surely made for interesting stories and rumors. On Thursday, the Alabama football program was accused of “illegally” recruiting former Miami (Ohio) kicker Graham Nicholson. Miami (Ohio) head coach Chuck Martin did not hide his feelings regarding the accusation, saying, “We know exactly where he’s at… Alabama stole our kicker. They illegally recruited our kicker and stole him from us. That's a fact.”

On Thursday, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer responded when asked about the comments, per Nick Kelly.

“I don't know anything about that, I guess, that comment,” DeBoer said. “He entered the portal and we reached out to him. So, um, that's how it goes, right? We did everything that we were supposed to.”

Martin's comments were definitely eye-opening, and he did not hesitate to lay it all on the line. Here's more of what Martin said, per Matt Stahl of AL.com.

“We didn’t lose him, he’s at Alabama,” Martin said. “We know exactly where he’s at. Again, you media people, it’s all pretend. Like, no, Alabama stole our kicker. They illegally recruited our kicker and stole him from us and that’s a fact. We act like it’s not. We live in this la-la world, like ‘Hey, let’s not talk…’ I don’t know why. Everybody knows what’s going on…So yeah, Alabama stole our kicker.

Graham Nicholson was a big get for Alabama

Nicholson enters Alabama after a successful previous two seasons with Miami (Ohio). He went 18-22 on field goals and a perfect 25-25 on extra points in 2022 and then went 26-27 on field goals and 35-36 on extra points last season, so he was one of the more sought-after kickers in the portal.

Whether or not Alabama did steal him remains to be seen, but Chuck Martin certainly was not thrilled with Nicholson's departure to Alabama. With the transfer portal moving quickly these days, comments such as these might pop up more often than not.

But, per Kalen DeBoer, the Alabama football program did everything they were supposed to in Nicholson's recruitment.