Alabama football's 2025 recruiting class received a significant boost on Monday as four-star athlete Derick Smith announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide.
Ranked 51st in the 2025 recruiting class and sixth among receivers, Smith made his decision to commit to Alabama football over Georgia and interstate rival Auburn, among other schools, via Hayes Fawcett of On3.
Hailing from Southside High School in Selma, Alabama, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound prospect is ranked as the fourth-best athlete in the 2025 class on On3's player rankings. He is the fourth-best player in Alabama, and the 57th overall player in the 2025 class.
During his junior year at Southside High School, Smith showcased his versatility by excelling on both sides of the field for the Panthers. Offensively, he recorded 46 receptions for 1,487 yards and 14 touchdowns, along with 65 carries for 1,036 yards and nine touchdowns. On the defensive side, he contributed with 74 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and 11 sacks.
At Southside, Derick Smith showcased versatility by playing multiple positions, primarily wide receiver and safety. Additionally, he saw action at linebacker, quarterback, and in the backfield, highlighting his adaptability on the field.
Smith ultimately decided to commit to the Crimson Tide over numerous other schools, including six from the Southeastern Conference. His attendance at Junior Day in Tuscaloosa on Feb. 3 likely affected his decision, suggesting the influence of new head coach Kalen DeBoer and his staff on Smith's choice.
Derick Smith’s commitment marks the fifth addition to Alabama's 2025 recruiting class, joining previously committed players such as running back Anthony Rodgers, defensive back Zymear Smith, linebacker Myles Johnson, and defensive lineman Antonio Coleman.
After officially committing, Smith shared his excitement on X.
