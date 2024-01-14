After the Nick Saban retirement and Kalen DeBoer coming in, several Alabama football players have hit the portal, including TE Amari Niblack

The fallout from the Nick Saban retirement announcement continues on both sides of the country. Washington is dealing with a mass exodus with former coach Kalen DeBoer taking the Alabama job, and DeBoer is dealing with his defections as several excellent players, now including tight end Amari Niblack, have left the football team.

“BREAKING: Alabama TE Amari Niblack plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports,” Hayes Fawcett reported on Sunday. “The 6’5 240 TE was ranked as a 5-Star Recruit in the ‘22 Class (No. 1 TE) per On3 Totaled 20 receptions for 327 yards & 4 TDs in 2023. Will have 2 years of eligibility remaining.”

This isn’t the first Alabama football stud to leave the program in the wake of the Nick Saban retirement. Just hours before the Amari Niblack hit, wide receiver Isaiah Bond announced he will be leaving the Crimson Tide and heading to Texas.

Outside of Bond, most of the Alabama and Washington transfers have not revealed where they will play college football in 2024. And while it will be intriguing to see where a potential game-changer like Niblack ends up, it will also be fascinating to see if Kalen DeBoer is able to bring any of his Huskies — who just competed in the national championship game, losing to the same team that Alabama did in Michigan — to the Crimson Tide.

There are several former Washington football players who coudl make sense to the Tide, including offensive lineman Nate Kalepo and starting defensive backs Mishael Powell and Jabbar Muhammad, who have all entered the transfer portal since DeBoer bolted for the SEC.