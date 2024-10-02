Alabama football grabbed a thrilling Week 5 win against rivals Georgia on Saturday evening but they lost a key weapon before the conclusion of the contest as Kendrick Law exited early with a lower-body injury. Head coach Kalen DeBoer gave an update on the wide receiver on Wednesday.

Via On3Sports:

“He’s still day-to-day right now. Trying to work through it. He’s trying to do everything he can to get out there,” DeBoer said.

The Crimson Tide boss is unsure if Law will be able to suit up in Week 6:

“But from an injury standpoint, we’re still kind of seeing,” DeBoer said. “I wouldn’t rule him out, and wouldn’t say he’s a for sure go right now.”

Law's numbers don't exactly stand out. He has just two catches for 41 yards in 2024. However, DeBoer said a lot of what he does doesn't exactly show up on the stat sheet:

“He was a really critical, I thought, piece who maybe didn’t show up in the stat column, but really critical piece to some success we’ve had against Wisconsin and last week against Georgia,” DeBoer said. “And he’s getting better and better every week.”

Alabama football is sitting at 4-0 and has looked like one of the most dominant programs in the country. While they nearly blew a massive lead against the Bulldogs, the Tide's guts to grind out a victory was impressive. Quarterback Jalen Milroe is putting the nation on notice, dominating with his arm and his legs. The junior is currently the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, jumping Miami QB Cam Ward.

No. 1 ranked Bama will face Vanderbilt on Saturday. We'll see if Law can suit up. Whether he does or not, it appears that DeBoer firmly believes the best is yet to come from the pass-catcher. His status will become more clear as we inch closer to kick-off.