The 2024 NFL Combine is underway, and teams across the league are getting to know the top prospects who will become the next stars of the league. One such guy who already appears to have that star factor based on his name alone is Alabama football cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, but he has unfortunately been dealt a tough injury update at the Combine.
McKinstry spent three seasons playing for the Crimson Tide, and really cemented himself as one of the top corners in this draft class during his junior year. At the Combine, though, McKinstry has suffered a Jones fracture in his right foot, which will now prevent him from doing any work in Indianapolis, forcing him to wait until his Pro Day to do so now.
During an NFL Combine medical evaluation, doctors found that #Bama All-American CB Kool-Aid McKinstry has a Jones fracture in his right foot, sources say. McKinstry won’t work in Indy, but will do so at his Pro Day, then get it fixed. He should be 100% before the NFL season. pic.twitter.com/HZUgX0lm0g
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 1, 2024
Kool-Aid McKinstry was likely looking to separate himself from some of the other top corners in the 2024 class at the Combine, but this injury will prevent him from doing so now. The good news is that he is still expected to be ready for the upcoming season, but this isn't exactly a great development for one of the more exciting players in this draft class.
McKinstry is expected to be drafted either at the end of the first round or beginning of the second round, and this ultimately shouldn't have an extremely negative impact on his draft stock. These sorts of injuries are always untimely, so the hope is that McKinstry will be able to recover from this quickly for whatever team ends up selecting him in the draft.