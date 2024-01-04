Alabama football's Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold declare for the 2024 NFL Draft.

It sounds like Alabama football is going to need some new cornerbacks next season. Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold have reportedly told the Crimson Tide they won't be returning.

Both McKinstry and Arnold are officially entering the 2024 NFL Draft, according to Chris Low of ESPN. The good news though, is that linebacker Deontae Lawson and defensive back Malachi Moore will return and play for Alabama football next season.

“Alabama CBs Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold plan to enter the 2024 NFL draft and won’t return to the Crimson Tide next season, sources tell ESPN. However, starting LB Deontae Lawson and starting DB Malachi Moore have told coaches they plan to return.”

Kool-Aid McKinstry is deemed as one of the best prospect cornerbacks this year. He finished the season with 32 total tackles and seven pass deflections. He failed to record an interception but is a sure tackler and a great defender. As for Terrion Arnold, he recorded 63 total tackles, one sack, 12 pass deflections, and five interceptions.

Both players should be highly scouted leading up to the NFL Draft. Alabama football's defense was one of the best in the nation this season and these two played a big part in that. With that said, both McKinstry and Arnold are projected to be first round picks.

It'll be interesting to see where these Alabama football stars go. Plenty of teams could use an upgrade at cornerback. Especially these days with the NFL being a passing league. The Crimson Tide will miss these two on the team. But luckily for them, the program is one of the best in the nation. They should be able to find replacements with ease.