Lane Kiffin still couldn't solve the problem that is Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide. After Kiffin's Ole Miss lost to Alabama football in Tuscaloosa on Saturday to the tune of a 24-19 score, Kiffin remains winless as a head coach in games against Saban, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

“Advantage Saban. No. 13 Alabama defeated No. 15 Ole Miss 24-10, dropping Lane Kiffin to 0-5 as a head coach against Nick Saban. The only former Saban assistants to win against him are Jimbo Fisher, Kirby Smart and Steve Sarkisian.”

Despite being 0-4 against Saban prior to Saturday's game, Lane Kiffin must felt good about his team's chances against Alabama football. For one, it was not that long ago when the Crimson Tide got upset by the Texas Longhorns in Tuscaloosa in a 34-24 victory by Steve Sarkisian's team. Sarkisian, of course, was also a former member of Alabama's coaching staff. In fact, he and Kiffin were together with the Crimson Tide in 2016.

Moreover, Ole Miss won all of its first three games in the 2023 college football season before getting a dose of reality from the Crimson Tide.

The usually effective Jaxon Dart could only muster 244 passing yards and zero touchdowns with an interception on 20-for-35 completions against the Crimson Tide.

Lane Kiffin spoke humbly about his team's loss to Alabama football after the game, and he'll now shift his focus on leading the Rebels back to the win column. The Rebels have the LSU Tigers up next on Sep. 30.

As for Alabama, the Crimson Tide will turn their attention to their next assignment which will be the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville in Week 5.