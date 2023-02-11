When looking at any mock results for the 2023 NFL Draft, it’s clear to see that there’s no consensus No. 1 quarterback between Alabama Crimson Tide’s Bryce Young and Ohio State Buckeyes’ CJ Stroud.

An AFC scout shared an eye-opening claim regarding Young, saying that the signal-caller was “as low as 168 pounds” earlier in his Alabama career, according to Dov Kleiman. Young is now “officially” listed at 6’0, 194 pounds.

Additionally, an NFC executive told ESPN: “The gap between Young and CJ Stroud isn’t as big as you’d think.”

It’s clear that there is no guarantee on which quarterback will be drafted first in April.

The 21-year-old Bryce Young holds the record for the most passing yards in a single game by an Alabama quarterback with an amazing 559. He won the Heisman Trophy with the Crimson Tide in 2021, and was the Sugar Bowl MVP in 2022.

CJ Stroud moved from California to Ohio to play college football at Ohio State, and holds his school’s record for most passing yards in a game with 573. He was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2021 when he lost to Young, and again in 2022, losing to USC’s Caleb Williams.

It’s no secret that the Houston Texans will be looking to draft a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick, and if Young and Stroud are still there, it’s hard to say definitively which QB will be selected first if the Texans do go that route.

Bryce Young and CJ Stroud have both been electric in college football and are ready to make their NFL debuts, and it’ll be intriguing to see where each elite signal-caller is selected come April’s 2023 NFL Draft.