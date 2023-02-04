Bryce Young is the NFL Draft’s biggest dilemma. The talent from the Alabama football product is undeniable. His ability to dissect defenses helped the Crimson Tide find success over the last few years. However, Young’s stature has been called into question multiple times. So, has that affected his draft stock at all? Well, probably not, based on Jeff Howe’s report for The Athletic.

“Young has most commonly been discussed as the best quarterback in the class, but there are undeniably some nerves over his 5-foot-11, 192-pound frame as it relates to his durability at the professional level. Still, he’s viewed as the most likely option to be the first quarterback off the board in April, whether a team trades up with the Bears for the No. 1 pick (or might even be the Bears themselves) or the Texans hold serve and select him at No. 2.”

There’s plenty of reason for teams to feel trepidation about Bryce Young’s NFL future. Standing at just 5’11, Young is way, WAY smaller than the standard NFL quarterback. In fact, he’s even shorter than Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson, two starters on the shorter end of the spectrum. Many are worried that this small frame would hurt his longevity in the league.

Still, Bryce Young’s pedigree should overtake any NFL team’s worry about the Alabama football star. He’s either going to be drafted by a team trading with the Chicago Bears with the first overall pick, or by the Houston Texans with the second overall pick. We’ll see how teams evaluate Young’s future as the offseason goes on.