Nick Saban gets real.

The Alabama Crimson Tide will not be advancing to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game after all. Just when it looked like Alabama football was going to take care of business Monday night at the Rose Bowl against the Michigan Wolverines, Jim Harbaugh's squad got hot late in the game and took advantage of the Crimson Tide's defense that looked so vulnerable down the stretch of regulation and in overtime.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban was quick to acknowledge his team's defensive issues, while also calling out the offense for its relative futility as well.

“If you really analyze it, we didn't play well enough on defense when we needed to, and we had too many drive-stopping plays on offense,” Saban said, per Chase Goodbread of The Tuscaloosa News.

After ending the third quarter trailing the Wolverines by three points, Alabama took over the driver's seat with a Jase McClellan touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Crimson Tide extended their lead to seven points after Will Reichard made a field goal from 52 yards out. However, Michigan managed to tie the game with under two minutes to go in the final quarter after the Wolverines engineered an eight-play drive that ended on a Roman Wilson touchdown reception. Alabama still had a shot to respond with a game-winning drive, but instead settled for a punt.

In overtime, Michigan had the ball first and proceeded to score a touchdown after just two plays. Alabama then turned the ball over on downs, with the Wolverines making incredible stops to come away on top, 27-20.

It was a frustrating end to Alabama's season, though, it still put up a gallant stand as a fourth seed going up versus the overall No. 1 team in the nation.