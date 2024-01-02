The Alabama football faithful were livid.

A lot of fans had questions about the final play in the Rose Bowl. Nick Saban and the Jalen Milroe-led Alabama football squad were near the end zone but fell short because of a questionable decision on fourth down. JJ McCarthy and the rest of the Michigan football team would eventually triumph and head for the national title game. The Crimson Tide? Well, they had a rabid fan base and some light trolling to deal with after the loss.

Alabama football fans just could not fathom why Nick Saban called the play that way in their final chance to tie the game up. Some fans even started to question if the Crimson Tide even deserved to be part of the Rose Bowl.

“Alabama got gift after gift and still lost? It’s like they didn’t deserve to be in this spot, huh?” an observer declared.

There were plenty of plays that the Alaba football squad could have run to at least tie the game or even win. But, the play designed for Jalen Milroe just did not sit right with anyone.

“You have 10 minutes to think about a play to call on 4th and goal and you power into the endzone? With no blockers?” was a sentiment that echoed throughout the world of college football after the Wolverines had won.

The Alabama football offensive engine was also not safe from criticism. He was able to lead them to a march near the end zone in overtime but getting sacked five times surely hurts a player.

“Jalen Milroe said we just beat the number one team, Georgia. What does that make us? Apparently, not enough to beat Michigan,” a fan recalled.

This Rose Bowl loss is going to sting for the Alabama football faithful for a while.