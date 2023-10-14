Alabama football improved to 6-1 with a narrow 24-21 win over SEC West foe Arkansas, but if you caught a glimpse of Nick Saban down on the sideline in the final seconds of the game, you would've thought that Alabama was on the verge of being upset. Or that somebody stole Nick Saban's lunch money.

Nick Saban when taking a knee pic.twitter.com/scGOADndCE — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) October 14, 2023

On one hand, you'd think that Nick Saban, who with this victory joined Bear Bryant as the only Alabama football coaches with at least 200 wins with the program, would've just been happy that he and his staff had the presence of mind to actually take a knee with the game decided. If you thought it was a foregone conclusion that a coach wouldn't botch this kind of situation, then familiarize yourself with Mario Cristobal.

On the other hand, it's likely this sort of consistent, undying intensity that has allowed Nick Saban to build a resume that is on par with any other coach who has stepped on a college football sideline. The Alabama Crimson Tide have rolled over just about everyone in their path since Saban took over in 2007, so much so that it's breaking news when they lose a game.

Alabama hasn't looked nearly as dominant as we've grown accustomed too. They've struggled in wins over South Florida, Texas A&M and Arkansas, and took an L in a non-conference showdown with the Texas Longhorns. So perhaps Nick Saban's outburst on the sideline was just the accumulation of a number of frustrations.

Or somebody stole his lunch money. There's really no way to tell.