They say that when it rains, it pours, and in the aftermath of Miami's head-scratching loss to unranked Georgia Tech, the reaction to Mario Cristobal's inexplicable decision NOT to take a knee to close out a surefire win has produced a torrential downpour of critical takes, perhaps none more critical than that of ESPN's Rece Davis.

Rece Davis took to his College Gameday Podcast to break down the improbable finish to this early season ACC showdown. If you haven't seen the way it all played out, it started with this:

Miami could've taken one knee to end the game. Instead, the Hurricanes ran the ball, fumbled it away and Georgia Tech scored the game-winning touchdown with 1 second left 😱pic.twitter.com/P2XBQylGfY — 247Sports (@247Sports) October 8, 2023

And then, naturally, this happened:

GEORGIA TECH GAME-WINNER IN THE FINAL SECONDS VS. MIAMI 🚨 pic.twitter.com/TmYk0Td7QX — ACC Network (@accnetwork) October 8, 2023

A few days removed from the loss, Mario Cristobal still finds himself in the eye of a hurricane (pun intended), weathering the sort of storm that comes only after a coaching decision so questionable that most fans of the game of football seemingly wouldn't have made it.

As Rece Davis so astutely put it, “This is the quintessential dumb loses more than smart wins.” (h/t Zack McKinnel of Athlon Sports). Ain't that the truth?

Mario Cristobal hasn't shied away from the criticism, taking full responsibility for Miami snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. “I made the wrong call. I take full ownership in not taking a knee,” Cristobal told reporters (h/t Andrea Adelson of ESPN).

There's no time for excuses, and Cristobal hasn't made any yet, so give him credit for that. But now the question is, how do the Miami Hurricanes bounce back as they enter the stretch of their schedule where they'll play the ACC's best?

The next game for Miami is Saturday versus North Carolina, and in order to go on the road and get a win against Drake Maye and the 12th ranked Tar Heels, Miami is going to have to play their best- and smartest- game of the season.