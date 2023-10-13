The 2023 college football season has been an interesting one for Nick Saban and Alabama football so far. The Crimson Tide lost in week two against Texas, and because of that, many people believe that this is a down year for Alabama. However, the Crimson Tide still have everything in front of them as they can win out and win the SEC to make the College Football Playoff. After a big road win against Texas A&M last week, that scenario now looks much more likely for Alabama.

One thing that is different for Alabama football this year is quarterback play. The Crimson Tide have been loaded at the QB position in past years, and this year they simply don't have that elite talent that they've had in the past. However, Alabama's defense has been elite, and they are capable of taking this team to the top of the SEC. One player on defense that has been especially good is freshman Caleb Downs, and Nick Saban has been very impressed with his play.

“I think what impresses me most about Caleb Downs is his maturity,” Nick Saban said according to a tweet from Charlie Potter. “He's a very instinctive football player. There's no arrogance about him being one of the best players in the country at his position. He's very coachable.”

What Downs has been able to do this season as a freshman is quite remarkable. He has been a big spark for the Alabama defense and he has a very bright future ahead of him.

The Crimson Tide have won four games in a row since that early season loss against Texas. They are now 5-1 and ranked #11 in the country, and Alabama is looking to improve to 6-1 this weekend with a home game against Arkansas football.