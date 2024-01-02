Fans are raving about the Wolverines' nail-biter in Pasadena.

The Michigan football program remains undefeated, as it beat the Alabama Crimson Tide in a nail-biting Rose Bowl matchup. The Wolverines' 27-20 OT victory advanced them to the College Football Playoff Championship. Of course, fans are fired up about the thrilling end to the game.

Social media erupts over Michigan's close win against Alabama

The final stages of the game were intense, as the game was tied in overtime. Michigan running back Blake Corum broke the stalemate with a vital rushing touchdown. Alabama had the chance to score in a pivotal 4th-and-goal situation. However, the Wolverines got a clutch stop and took the win.

Now, fans on X are going crazy:

Casually sobbing because I’ve been watching my dad root for Michigan my whole life & this reaction is EVERYTHING!!! pic.twitter.com/wynGPJZVnH — ᗴᗰIᒪOᑌ 🌻 (@emiloubrownxo) January 2, 2024

The Wolverines fought hard and their highly coveted defense helped them secure the Rose Bowl victory. Naturally, some fans are throwing shade at Michigan, especially amid the team's sign-stealing scandal:

I thought Michigan was only good because they stole signs… pic.twitter.com/mlnvxEYE7N — Blain Crain (@Blain_Crain) January 2, 2024

Nevertheless, the Wolverines played stellar football. J.J. McCarthy went off, throwing for 224 yards and three TDs. The man of the hour, Blake Corum, rushed for 83 yards and a gut-wrenching TD. Michigan's win did not come without tough resistance from the Alabama football squad.

Jase McClellan ran for 87 yards and scored two TDs on the night. Meanwhile, Jalen Milroe totaled 116 yards in the game. The sophomore QB had a chance to score a much-needed TD at the end of the game but was stifled by the Wolverines defense.

The Michigan football program continues its tremendous 2023-24 season with a trip to the College Football Playoff finale. Can they cap a crazy season off with a national title?