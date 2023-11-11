Here is why Nick Saban filled the Alabama football locker room up with rat traps ahead of their game against Kentucky.

Nick Saban and the Alabama football team took it to the Kentucky Wildcats with a monstrous 49-21 win. However, thanks to some of Saban's unconventional coaching methods, the Crimson Tide made sure not to lose a frisky Kentucky team.

Heading into this matchup, the longtime Alabama football coach called the contest with the Wildcats “a trap game,” according to Charlie Potter of On3. To help his players not get caught in the trap game mentality, Nick Saban literally placed rat traps around the Crimson Tide locker room.

“‘We had rat traps in the locker room,' said Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold after the game. ‘Locker room, going around the facility. Just not getting caught in it. When you look at all the external factors, you came off of two big wins, as Coach Saban said, it's human nature to be happy.'”

Hey, whatever gets the message across, right? It seemingly worked as Alabama football rolled over Kentucky on Saturday. Even if some of the players thought Saban's coaching method was a bit “weird.”

“Arnold said it was the first time he's seen anything like that in three years in the program. Jalen Milroe echoed that sentiment, stating it was ‘weird' seeing all the traps throughout the Mal M. Moore Athletic Facility.”

Overall, Nick Saban was pleased to see that his Alabama football players received his messaged. Sometimes being unorthodox really is the best approach.

“I was pleased that the team didn't buy into the rat poison or whatever you want to call it. I thought this was a little bit of a trap game, and I actually asked the players yesterday in the team meeting to stand up and say what they had to do, each position, each leader at each position. And I told them before the game I trusted that they would go out and do that, and that's exactly what they did.”