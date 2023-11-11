Alabama football quarterback Jalen Milroe accomplished a ridiculous feat never seen in program history on Saturday.

Jalen Milroe is really cementing his legacy with Alabama football in the last few weeks.

On Saturday, the quarterback put together potentially his best performance as a member of the Crimson Tide, going 15 for 22 with 234 yards and three touchdowns while also marching into the house three times on the ground. In the process, he set a record never seen before in Alabama history.

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

Jalen Milroe is the first player with 3 Pass TD and 3 Rush TD in a game in Alabama history. pic.twitter.com/bMX2Sob7dy — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 11, 2023

Now that is ridiculously impressive. Not only did Milroe kill Kentucky's defense downfield, but he also wreaked havoc with his legs. The signal-caller rushed for 33 yards on seven carries.

Alabama wasn't exactly sure who their QB1 would be earlier in the campaign but Jalen Milroe ultimately emerged as the clear-cut starter. He's now thrown for a minimum of 219 yards in five straight games including 10 passing touchdowns during that span.

The Tide have actually won seven in a row as well since their loss to Texas in Week 2 and look to be a legitimate contender once again after missing out on the CFP last season. With an offense that is coming into their own and a stout defense, this program is scary.

If Jalen Milroe continues to play at such a high level, the sky is truly the limit for Nick Saban's squad. He's undoubtedly come a long way since getting benched earlier in the season. Adversity evidently helped Milroe find his absolute best.

At 8-1, they will be looking to finish the year with wins over Chattanooga and Auburn before hopefully landing in the SEC Title Game.