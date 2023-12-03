Nick Saban addressed a potential College Football Playoff appearance after the Crimson Tide's SEC Championship victory over the Bulldogs.

Despite the odds, the Alabama football program won the 2023 SEC Championship against the Georgia Bulldogs. The 27-24 victory could give the Crimson Tide a greater chance to make the College Football Playoff. Head coach Nick Saban shared his thoughts on a potential Alabama playoff berth after their big win.

Nick Saban believes the Crimson Tide have a chance to make the CFP

Saban explained how Alabama was able to beat the undefeated Bulldogs in a post-game interview:

“I guess they wanted to prove all the naysayers wrong. I knew at halftime that these guys were going to keep fighting…I'm so proud of this team, proud of our players, proud of our fans, this is great. Winning the SEC is big,” Saban said, per CBS Sports College Football.

The Alabama head coach then addressed what the win means for the Crimson Tide's College Football Playoff aspirations. At first, Saban was reserved, but he ended his speech by expressing the belief that his team could make it.

“That's not really for me to say. I'm going to enjoy this win, and we'll figure it out tomorrow. But we did our part. We did what we had to do to have a chance,” Saban said.

The Georgia football program has had a stellar run. After all, the number-one ranked Bulldogs were the 2022-23 national champions. However, they were taken down by a relentless Crimson Tide team.

Georgia's lone loss should not knock them too far down the chain. Both the Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs will likely get a spot in the upcoming CFP.