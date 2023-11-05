Jayden Daniels had a big first half against Alabama football, leaving Nick Saban with plenty of things to address in the locker room.

Jayden Daniels is a problem, and Alabama football head coach Nick Saban will not be one to deny that. During an interview at halftime against the LSU Tigers on Saturday, Saban spoke highly of the quarterback, who had been a big thorn in the side of the Crimson Tide in the first two quarters.

“It's the whole thing, man. The guy is killing us with the scrambles,” Saban said of Daniels during halftime of Alabama football vs. LSU in Week 10 (h/t Mike Rodak of Bama247). “We're not keeping him in the pocket. We're playing a lot of match coverage, so there's nobody to break on the ball when he does scramble. We got spies on him. The spies can't get him on the ground. That's the whole key to the drill. The big play on that thing was his run, 50 yard run. Anyway, that's what we got to do and we got to keep doing a good job on offense and keep scoring points.”

By the end of the first half, Daniels had already torched Alabama football for 164 passing yards and two touchdowns on 10-for-16 completions. In addition to that, Daniels also shined on the ground with 137 rushing yards and a touchdown on just eight carries. Daniels opened the scoring in the game with a 46-yard touchdown pass to Malik Nabers in the first quarter to put the Tigers ahead early.

This is not the first time that Daniels has given Alabama tons of headache. Last season, Daniels led the Tigers to a 32-31 upset overtime win at home over the Crimson Tide in which he outplayed Bryce Young by throwing for 182 yards and two touchdowns to go with 95 rushing yards and a TD.