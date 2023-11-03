LSU and Alabama are set for a huge SEC West showdown in Week 10 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. We continue our college football odds series with an LSU-Alabama prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Tigers exit the bye week having won three straight, and their 6-2 record has them ranked at No. 14 in the College Football Playoff rankings. LSU, which won last season's meeting between these two teams, is looking to notch consecutive victories against Alabama for the first time since 2011.

As for the Crimson Tide, they also had the week off and now enter this matchup in the No. 8 spot in the playoff rankings. Can Nick Saban's squad score their seventh win in a row?

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: LSU-Alabama Odds

LSU: +3 (-105)

Alabama: -3 (-115)

Over: 61.5 (-110)

Under: 61.5 (-110)

How to Watch LSU vs. Alabama Week 10

Time: 7:45 p.m. ET/4:45 p.m. PT

TV: CBS

Why LSU Will Cover The Spread

Jayden Daniels. What more needs to be said?

The LSU quarterback is having a tremendous season and currently ranks third (+450) in the odds to win the Heisman Trophy behind only Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (+270) and Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (+300).

There are lots of reasons for that. Daniels is tied for first nationally with USC quarterback Caleb Williams with 25 passing touchdowns. He's fourth with 2,573 passing yards and sixth in completion percentage (73.1 percent). Daniels has also racked up 521 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns.

How did Texas beat Alabama earlier in the season? Grabbing two interceptions helped, but great quarterback play from Quinn Ewers (24-of-38 for 349 YDs and 3 TDs) and big plays in the passing game (four plays of 30-plus yards) were the difference.

Daniels has a plethora of playmakers at his disposal, including wide receivers Malik Nabers (56 RECs, 981 REC YDs, 9 TDs) and Brian Thomas Jr. (42 RECs, 732 REC YDs, 11 TDs), and running back Logan Diggs (105 CARs, 611 YDs, 6 TDs). That gives LSU the same opportunity Texas had against an Alabama defense that's allowing opposing quarterbacks to complete 60.6 percent of their throws (67th).

The Tigers are college football's best in scoring offense (47.4 PPG), total yards (553.0), and yards per play (8.1). They're second nationally in yards per pass attempt (10.8), and third nationally in passing yards (340.1) and yards per rush (5.8).

When you're that good in that many areas, you always have a shot to cover the spread.

Why Alabama Will Cover The Spread

For all the greatness of LSU's offense, it's been a struggle on defense.

The Tigers have improved in recent weeks in allowing just 18 combined points against Auburn and Army, but Alabama should be able to find more success.

One of the Tide's biggest weaknesses – and that may be an understatement – on that side of the ball has been protecting the quarterback. Alabama is allowing 4.4 sacks per game, which ranks 130th in the country. Jalen Milroe has been sacked four or more times in all but one game this season.

But, here's the thing: LSU has only 14 total sacks in eight games. The Tigers' 1.8 sacks per contest rank just 103rd nationally.

The Tide has had its issues on offense this season, but if Milroe can sit back and do his thing, there are a variety of ways that Alabama can score on this lackluster LSU defense.

Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees should have no issue dialing up plays downfield, especially considering that the Tide ranks fourth in yards per completion (15.5) and seventh in yards per pass attempt (9.6). LSU is allowing 12.8 yards per completion (103rd) and 7.6 yards per attempt (89th).

Defensively, sacks have also been a theme for Alabama this season, but in a good way. The Tide is seventh in sacks per game (3.6), while LSU is allowing 2.1 per game (82nd).

Yeah, slowing down Daniels and company will be important, and Alabama is skilled enough on defense to do it.

Final LSU-Alabama Prediction & Pick

Three of the previous four meetings between these two teams have been decided by six points or fewer, and LSU covered in all three of those games.

Both teams are 5-3 against the spread this season, so there's not an edge either way there.

However, something to keep in mind is that LSU defeated Alabama a season ago, and the Tide could be out for revenge in a matchup with a lot at stake for both teams.

Daniels could put the Tigers on his back and become the Heisman favorite with another fantastic performance. Or, the Alabama defense could reign supreme, while the offense goes off against an inconsistent LSU defense.

Trust in Saban in this spot.

Final LSU-Alabama Prediction & Pick: Alabama -3 (-115)